THOUSANDS of residents and visitors have descended on Yanco for an inaugural event deemed a huge hit over the weekend.
The Yanco Town Improvement Committee, which was formed earlier this year, held its first event since starting out in the form of a twilight market evening.
The service roadway in Main Avenue was closed to traffic so the many stallholders could set up their wares and attendees could casually peruse each one as they strolled by under the warm sun and bright blue skies.
There was musical entertainment, activities for the kids and the chance to win a ham or two and a Christmas tree competition thanks to the Yanco Lions Club.
Of course, there was also a visit from the big man in red himself, which generated much excitement among the children.
Market co-ordinator and Yanco Town Improvement Committee member Tessa Hamilton said all of the hard work and planning for the inaugural event paid off.
"We were probably expecting a few hundred people, but we ended up with close to 2000 ... it was amazing, people just kept coming," she said.
"The weather was perfect, we were so lucky.
"All up we had 30 stalls, that was including some roving entertainment.
"It was such a great outcome. We've had really good feedback."
With the inaugural event for the committee now done and dusted, the group will be getting together to debrief and see what they can come up with next.
The idea behind the committee is to provide events for Yanco residents and the wider community, while also eventually raising money for a project or two in the town.
It is all about promoting Yanco to the wider community and showcasing what it has on offer.
As for the markets, the future of this event is already locked in.
"We've already said the twilight markets will go ahead again next year, hopefully that last weekend in November again, I think it's the perfect time of year to do it," Mrs Hamilton said.
"We'd like to thank everyone who came and participated. We're so grateful for everyone's support."
