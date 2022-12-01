THE hard work is already underway for Leeton-Whitton with players hitting the track early for pre-season training.
The Crows officially started their pre-season training on November 22 and already there are many positive signs.
Good numbers have been turning up as Leeton-Whitton look to move themselves from the bottom of the Riverina Football League ladder in 2023.
Coach Tom Groves said the early start made sense, particularly given the Crows didn't make the finals series this season, so they have been away from the game already for an extended time.
"The numbers we've been getting have been pretty good so far, the boys are raring to go," he said.
"We want to work on building our structures. Fitness is a big thing, as is team mentality, getting together as a group and building on that is all really important for us.
"Not making finals, it makes sense to get a head start.
"We want to improve on last season, so if we waited too much longer to start the break just gets even bigger."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Next season will mark the second year at the helm for Groves, with an assistant coach still being finalised.
While the Crows are putting in the hard work now, they will have a break over the Christmas and New Year period before getting straight back into it.
Leeton-Whitton players across all football and netball grades also now access to a new gym at their headquarters at the Leeton Showground, which will also form part of the fitness work leading into the season.
Groves welcomed any new players or people that are new to town to check out the pre-season training and see what it is all about.
"We've also got our Christmas party next week (December 11), so it's another good chance to get together as a team and a club," he said.
"I think it's important to build on that team morale at this time of year.
"We'll have a young group again, but it's all looking positive."
After the Christmas break players can expect to be back training, but the focus will also shift to playing several practice matches as the season proper then starts to loom.
"We definitely want to get a few practice matches in," Groves said.
"All of this hopefully builds on our comraderies as a team.
"That is all crucial for how we want to play next season."
Applications for coaches in reserve grade, under 17s and Junior Crows football teams have now closed, with announcements from the club expected to come soon.
Keep up-to-date with the Crows on Facebook at their new junior and senior page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.