The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton have kicked off their pre-season training to prepare for 2023

By Talia Pattison
December 1 2022 - 2:00pm
Pre-season training is underway for Leeton-Whitton under the guidance of coach Tom Groves.

THE hard work is already underway for Leeton-Whitton with players hitting the track early for pre-season training.

Talia Pattison

Journalist

