FOR the first time since 2015 Leeton can lay claim to being MIA League champions.
Leeton's women's Eagles side had a stellar MIA League competition, finishing on top of the ladder to progress straight through to the grand final.
The semi-final was played between West Wyalong and Griffith on Saturday, November 26, with the former coming away the victors to meet Leeton in the decider later that same day.
Leeton was always going to fire and the team was ecstatic to come away with the 62-47 victory.
The ladies started strongly in the first quarter and were up 14-4 at the first break.
However, the second stanza was a much closer affair with West Wyalong starting to find their groove to have the half-time score sitting at 25-22 in Leeton's favour.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We had a bit of a lull, we were going really well, but we just dropped off a little bit," senior player and best in finals winner Maddy Clyne said.
"The conversation at half-time was we needed to keep pushing with our fitness and that advantage we had by being fresh and not having to play in the semi earlier that day.
"Thankfully it all came together."
Leeton was able to extend their lead at the third quarter break with the score sitting at 42-35, before running out the eventual 62-47 victors at the final buzzer.
Clyne, her sister Emily, Jane O'Garey and Taya Panuccio were four of Saturday's grand final winners who also played in the 2015 match that saw Leeton come away with the win.
After this the competition went into recess until 2018 and didn't run last year due to COVID.
This year was the first time Leeton has brought the cup home since that 2015 victory.
Clyne, who assists in organising the competition, said it will be back again next year with an eye on making some changes in the future to further push players along in terms of representing at a higher level.
"We have a meeting next week to discuss this season and start looking at what we want to do next time," she said.
The men's component of the MIA League competition had West Wyalong lift the trophy after a nail-bitting 62-60 victory over Griffith.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.