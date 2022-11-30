LEETON'S young mini trotters are putting in the hard yards on a daily basis as they prepare for a big season.
The budding trainers, drivers or owners have been busily preparing for the mini trotting season, many waking up early each day to ensure their ponies are exercised, fed and watered.
The Leeton Mini Trotting Club currently has 12 members ranging in age from five to 15 years.
The young competitors regularly exercise their ponies to compete at race meetings in the Riverina district.
"We are currently preparing for our Christmas carnival, which for us will start on December 16 with the Leeton Harness Racing Club meeting," Leeton Mini Trotting Club president Jodie Ward said.
"We will then race again on Boxing Day night and January 1 (in Leeton at Lin Gordon Paceway).
"We generally have tree or four races each meeting held in between the main races, time permitting."
The young competitors will also be representing the club at Young on December 2 and hopefully in Albury on December 31.
The club is always open to new members signing up to become part of their harness racing family, with the idea to teach the young competitors the ins and outs of the sport and have them progress through the ranks as they get older.
Spectators are welcome at all of the dates mentioned during Leeton Harness Racing Club's Christmas carnival, with the children getting a kick out of having people cheer them on.
