LIGHT Up Leeton was back to its very best on Sunday when thousands packed in Mountford Park for an early taste of Christmas.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event hasn't been able to be held as the full spectacle it is known to be since 2019.
However, this year's Light Up Leeton was not only back to all of the fun it is known for, but there was an air of excitement and fun thanks to all of the added roving entertainers, activities and more.
The Rotary hams carnival kicked the afternoon off with its fundraiser and the chance to win Christmas lunch and dinner, while Christmas songs and carols could be heard wafting through the park.
Stalls from various community groups, sporting organisations, school P&C's, churches and more lined the park selling delicious food, treats and everything in between.
The Lions train was as busy as ever, while the Scouts climbing wall was set up for those who dared to have a turn.
While it was one of the warmest afternoons in recent memory, shade abounded with plenty of excellent vantage points for the Christmas concert which took place later in the evening featuring dancers, choirs and more from throughout the shire.
However, the biggest moment of the night came when Santa and Mrs Claus arrived in style on the back of a motor trike, led through the crowd by the Leeton Volunteer Rescue Association.
The big man in red was given a rock star welcome from the children, who were yelling and waving with excitement as they welcomed old St Nick back to the park again.
Mr and Mrs Claus then took to the stage for a dance and singalong before the concert officially got underway.
Mayor Tony Reneker also gave a short address, while MC Travis Irvin made sure the night ran to plan.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Light Up Leeton chairman Dan Watt said around 3000 people turned out for the event.
"Everyone was commenting how big the crowd was ... it was a really great night," he said.
"I think the way we lined up the food vans and stalled made it really functional for everyone.
"The concert was spectacular. Everyone had huge smiles on their faces.
"Santa and Mrs Claus impressed me with their dance moves on stage."
Mr Watt thanked his Light Up Leeton committee for their hard work and time in planning the event, as well as the huge hours put in on the day and into the night to ensure its success.
It's still not too late to light up homes and businesses throughout Leeton in the lead up to Christmas Day, with prizes to be awarded in the coming weeks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.