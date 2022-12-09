GRALEE School students have been enjoying some one-on-one storytime sessions with Leeton library staff.
Every Tuesday afternoon students head to the library where they are treated to stories being read by library staff, music, dancing and many laughs.
Sometimes there's several students and other times it can be just one lucky youngster enjoying the program depending what everyone is up to.
The idea is part of the library's plan to offer inclusive services for all residents.
The library also marked International Day of People with a Disability on Saturday, December 3.
The activity was open to all residents of all abilities, with participants enjoying a craft activity where they made jellyfish tentacles with wool and decorated cardboard fish using cut out crepe and coloured paper.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The library hopes to have more of these inclusive events in the future.
The end-of-the-year marks a busy time at the library, with a jam-packed program to round out 2022, before an even busier January 2023 gets underway.
All of the regular events feature in December, including baby rhyme time, storytime, lego club and more.
Christmas activities will of course make up the remaining days of the calendar, including festive storytime sessions, which will include a special guest all the way from the North Pole.
More information about the programs this month and into the school holidays can be found at the library, as well as on its Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.