WITH Christmas looming and the gift deadline fast approaching, shopping in Leeton has never been easier thanks to one business.
The Leeton Newsagency has gifts buying for all ages covered and staff have picked their top gifts for the 2022 festive season.
Matt Curry: Board games
Leeton Newsagency has a range of board games in stock.
These include well-known favourites such as Monopoly, Operation, Cluedo and much more. There's something for young ones, right up through to adults.
"They are not only a good present, but just good to have laying around at Christmas time, especially when you have people over," Leeton Newsagency owner Bobbi Curry said.
"They bring people together and get everyone off their devices."
Bobbi Curry: Pokemon and Squishmallows
These super plush toys come in all shapes and sizes and can be a gift for young ones, teenagers and even adults.
They are the perfect companion for sitting on the lounge or bed, during playtime, and provide a sensory experience as well.
These are the current must-have item across the board for many ages.
"We've got a variety of sizes ... it's very popular, Squishmallows are popular with young ones and teenagers, but the Pokemon range is something that has been popular for a long time and continues to suit so many ages," Mrs Curry said.
Kim Walsh: Scratchie Christmas gifts
The Leeton Newsagency has many gifts on offer for the hard-to-please, work colleagues or maybe just someone who is hard to buy for.
Staff member Kim Walsh said she loves Christmas, so being able to offer festive gifts such as scratchie packs and Christmas trees make what can be a stressful time shopping for everyone, something much easier. It also adds the element of surprise, maybe they will win some cash in the process.
Leeton Newsagency has a range of these gifts available in all shapes, prices and sizes.
Anna Scalora: Chocolate
Leeton Newsagency is home to Darrell Lea chocolates, again in many varities, packs and blocks.
This year there is also a large range of handmade rocky road Christmas wreaths and pops from Shepparton businesswoman Charlotte Piper.
There are a range of sizes in milk, dark and white chocolate that are all decorated beautifully, making a great gift or Christmas table feature and dessert.
Renee Sharman: Splosh home decor
This range includes everything from mugs and frames to canvases, magnets and affirmation plaques.
These are perfect for mums, nans, sisters, teachers and all come with a range of pricing and sizes to suit.
