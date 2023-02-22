AS A labour shortage continues to grow across the country, taking up an apprenticeship or traineeship has never been more essential.
With this in mind, every month The Irrigator and GetSet in Leeton will be profiling an apprentice or trainee in the hopes it encourages others to follow in their footsteps.
GetSet facilitates locally-based employment, apprenticeship and traineeship solutions to employers.
The next cab off the rank is Ryan Ward, who is currently working as an apprentice plumber.
Ryan is an apprentice plumber with GetSet, currently studying a Certificate III in General Plumbing.
He is hosted by Ben Thompson Plumbing and Gas Services.
Ryan started with GetSet on October 12 last year and is now several months into the first year of his apprenticeship.
His training is provided through TAFE NSW in Wagga Wagga and Ryan completes his training through block release.
This means that while most of the time he is at work 38 hours a week with his host employer, Ryan will take off blocks of time for mandatory study.
In Ryan's case this is a three-day block every six weeks.
When asked why he chose to become a plumber, Ryan said it was something he had been interested in for some time.
"I was interested in plumbing even before I left school," he said.
"I knew it was a career I was interested in."
With that in mind, Ryan approached GetSet and he was a fantastic fit for the apprenticeship position with Thompson Plumbing.
"I enjoy that I am always learning new skills and that I get to immediately apply these in the workplace," he said.
As he is coming to discover, Ryan is finding his TAFE study is linking in with the practical applications he gets to put to use in a hands-on way every day.
It is this first-hand experience that he finds valuable.
"I did not expect how different each day would be," Ryan said. "You face new challenges and situations every day and I have to think on my feet to apply this knowledge and problem solve."
Ryan also said he would recommend GetSet to anyone looking for an apprenticeship.
"GetSet is a great support and I would recommend them to any apprentices and other host employees," he said.
"They set everything up and support you through work and training. I know if I need help, they are there.
"There are many trades out there and GetSet can help you into any of them. I recommend plumbing to any school leaver. You won't regret it."
