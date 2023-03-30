EACH month together with GetSet, The Irrigator is profiling an apprentice or trainee to promote these professions to the younger generation looking at their career options and getting into the workforce.
Walter Asmus is the latest to share his story.
WALTER Asmus is a GetSet apprentice, who started in November on his career path as a carpenter.
Walter works with his host employer, Nathan Wood Construction, and completes his Certificate III in Carpentry through the Murray Malley Training Company.
By using Murry Mallee Training, he is able to do all of his training while on the job without attending TAFE.
Every six weeks Walter has an assessor come visit him on the job site.
For about an hour they will go through the theory he has learned, as well as complete a number of assessments of the skills he has picked up for his current units of study.
Walter is then provided with the next set of books and learns on the job with Mr Wood for the next two units.
Walter said he knew before even leaving school he wanted to pursue a career in carpentry.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It provides a wider variety of jobs, there are different tasks to complete (for) each client so you are never doing the same thing every day," he said.
"There is so much more to learn which keeps it interesting."
While still at school, Walter said he enjoyed construction and woodwork during year 11.
From there he used work experience to really make sure he was following his passion upon starting his apprenticeship.
He also said his work hours were another factor.
"It is great, I knock off around 3.30pm and seem to have so much more free time than I ever did when in school," Walter said.
He also said he was finding his work-life balance easy to maintain with his apprenticeship and recommended others take up an apprenticeship or traineeship with GetSet.
"It takes a lot of stress off my boss and myself," Walter said. "I know my pay will always be processed and that we both have support from GetSet whenever we need it. It makes a huge difference because we can just focus on the work at hand."
Walter also had some tips for others thinking of leaving school to take up something similar.
"Figure out what you want to do early on if you can," he said.
"Get started early. I am already in my apprenticeship while my friends are still in year 12. Make sure you pick a good time to leave that suits your trade, for me I needed to be ready at the end of year 11, so I could start as soon as the year began.
"Get some experience through work experience to narrow down what you want to do."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.