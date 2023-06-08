My Plan Connect recently attended the annual DSC NDIS Conference in Sydney.
Our team had the opportunity to listen to all NDIS leaders such as Tracy Mackay, Rebecca Falkingham and Bill Shorten.
The conference focused on providing information about the current NDIS review.
The review is to look at improving the ways the NDIS is implemented to better the lives of people with disabilities, their families and support services.
The conference helped our team to have a better understanding on how the NDIS is able to help our participants live ordinary, but extraordinary lives through specific support and to assist us to be better advocates to our clients and their needs.
Did you know?
The NDIS generates extra money into the economy every day.
For every $1 spent on the NDIS it generates $2.25 back into the economy and most of this in local communities.
Every Thursday, My Plan Connect organises a social day with our participants and visits businesses in town.
We also teach our participants skills on how to shop in town for groceries, personal grooming appointments, car and house maintenance.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The NDIS review is also looking at ways to increase employment for people with disabilities.
Currently around 18 per cent of people in Australia have a disability, but less than 2 per cent of those people are employed.
Through Bean Connected, My Plan Connect has been able to provide employment opportunities for our participants to gain important employment and life skills to be able to build their confidence to grow into a much larger workforce.
Our Bean Connected café is open every morning until 11am.
Make sure to come in and support our participants by ordering your morning coffee.
Each coffee helps support our participants.
