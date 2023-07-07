LEETON'S Ruby Miller is making a name for herself in the netball umpiring world.
The Leeton High School student has been selected to umpire at the All Schools Australia National Netball Championships in Perth at the end of July, as well as at the Combined High Schools Tri-Series in Sydney in September.
Being selected to do so is no easy feat, with Ruby put through her paces during different trials.
It is believed she is one of only two student umpires to be chosen for both of the events.
Ruby was also recently named the "best on ground" umpire at the Combined High Schools NSW Netball Championships in Orange in May, while it is also believed she is the first student official from Leeton to have ever been selected to umpire at such a high level.
Umpiring is one of Ruby's many sporting loves.
When she isn't busy officiating you can catch her on the squash court or competing in the pool, as well as in many other team sports.
"It's really fun being an umpire, if I wasn't going to be six foot two, I figured I wouldn't be able to go super far in terms of playing netball, so I decided to follow the umpiring pathways," Ruby said.
"It's different compared to playing.
"There's a lot you need to remember, so there's sometimes lots of things going through your head.
"So you need to be on top of everything, all of the rules. I just really enjoy it."
Ruby was also an umpire at the recent Junior State Titles in Sydney.
In terms of preparing for such gruelling events, including the national championships which will be held over the course of a week, Ruby will spend time brushing up her skills with the rule book, eating a good diet and adhering to a training program to keep her fit and healthy.
Umpire numbers are growing more rare at all levels of sport, but it is something Ruby is passionate about and something she would like to do an elite level such as the Commonwealth Games or even Olympics if netball is ever an included sport.
"I do encourage other people to try umpiring," Ruby said.
"You can't have games going ahead without umpires. It's a sport in itself really."
Ruby is also fundraising in the lead up to her trip to Perth to help cover costs, with a trivia night at the Hotel Leeton well supported recently.
