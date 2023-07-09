GUNS and ammunition have been seized by officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District during a raid at a home in Yanco.
About 1.15pm on Thursday, July 6 officers undertook a firearms prohibition search at an address on Irrigation Way at Yanco.
Police allege as a result of the search they recovered an unregistered semi-automatic .22 rifle and an unregistered .22 calibre bolt action rifle, as well as a quantity of ammunition.
A 38-year-old Yanco man and a 29-year-old Yanco woman were arrested and charged with a range of firearms offences.
Both were granted conditional bail at Griffith Local Court to appear at Leeton Local Court at a later date.
