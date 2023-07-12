Servo window smashed before man allegedly steals smokes, flees

POLICE are searching for a man who allegedly stole cigarettes from a Leeton business before fleeing in what was believed to be a stolen vehicle.
Leeton police said about 4am on Tuesday, July 11, an unknown man has smashed the front door window and gained entry to the Shell Service station on Kurrajong Avenue in Leeton.
The man allegedly took a large quantity of cigarettes before fleeing in a white Nissan Qashqai which had previously been reported stolen in Hanwood.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
