Leeton's Shell Service Station was targeted by an unknown male thief on Tuesday, July 11

By Talia Pattison
July 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Servo window smashed before man allegedly steals smokes, flees
POLICE are searching for a man who allegedly stole cigarettes from a Leeton business before fleeing in what was believed to be a stolen vehicle.

