AFTER many years of organising successful Girls Night In events in Leeton, the baton has officially changed hands.
Lorraine Robertson and her trusty committee made up of Stacey Challacombe, Sue Preston, Linda Brown and Val Graham have decided to step aside to make way for fresh blood to make their mark on the cancer fundraiser.
The original group will still offer help when needed and, of course, won't be missing out on the 2023 event, which is slated to be held at the Wade Hotel on October 21.
Taking the reins will be Kate Ryan, Rachael Bush, Krystin Wallace and Sam Gray, who have big plans in mind for the Girls Night In event.
Since the event has been held, it has raised tens of thousands of dollars for Leeton's Can Assist branch.
Mrs Robertson said she had no doubt it would continue to build and grow every year, having become a staple for many in the community each October.
"Kate and her committee will do a fantastic job ... I want to thank everyone for their generous donations towards our 2022 event, myself and the committee are very appreciative," she said.
"We raised the amazing amount of $15,010.25, which we donated fully to Can Assist Leeton. We are proud this money will stay local and help those in our community.
"Although it was my committee's last time running this event, keep an eye out for (the) new committee to carry on our tradition."
The new committee is planning to build on the hard work put in by Mrs Robertson and her group and is hoping to hold several lead-up events to the Girls Night In fundraiser.
Mrs Ryan has been helping out with the event in the past, so she has an idea on what is involved.
"We've got some things in the works ... we have the ball rolling with some things already," she said.
"We're also more than happy to have anyone come on board to help, or anyone who wants to be a sponsor or donate anything.
"Lorraine and her group have done a great job, so hopefully we can keep it going and growing."
For anyone wanting to assist in organising the event, contact Mrs Ryan on 0422 664 593.
