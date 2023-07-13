RESIDENTS say they remain angered by last year's proposed special rate variation by Leeton Shire Council, with a new advocacy group forming as a direct result.
The group said the "smoke has still not cleared" since last year's proposed special rate variation increase by council, which was voted down by a close 5-4 vote by councillors at the November, 2022 meeting.
In the lead up to the vote, the proposal had many residents attend heated consultation sessions, with a town rally also held by furious residents in the weeks leading up to the meeting.
Although this initial proposal was rejected last year, it is believed council will consider some form of special rate variation in the near future as it grapples with its general fund.
To ensure residents can have their voice heard, the Leeton Shire Ratepayers and Residents' Association has been formed and will hold its first meeting on Monday, July 17.
"The average income of a Leeton household is (about) $50,000 and Leeton residents are already paying 16.7 per cent higher rates compared to the average town and cannot afford even a slight increase," group spokesman Stephen Tynan said.
"The time has come where clear and concise lines of communication between ratepayers, residents and councillors needs to be established as each councillor has been elected to represent and safeguard and represent the needs of the people who voted them in."
Mr Tynan said this was why concerned residents have united to form the organisation.
"Leeton has always had a tremendous sense of community and pride," he said.
"The association believes this is the perfect opportunity for our community to come together and unite once again."
Any interested community members have been invited to attend the inaugural meeting on July 17 at the Presbyterian Church Hall from 7.30pm.
For more information contact leetonshirerandrassocinc@gmail.com.
