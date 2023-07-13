The Irrigator
The Leeton Shire Ratepayers and Residents' Association will hold its first meeting on July 17

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 13 2023 - 4:00pm
Large crowds turned out to protest the proposed special rate variation in Leeton in November, 2022. Picture by Talia Pattison
RESIDENTS say they remain angered by last year's proposed special rate variation by Leeton Shire Council, with a new advocacy group forming as a direct result.

