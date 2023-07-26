The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

GetSet trainee Benjamin Duncan-Harris receives recognition | GetSet profile with The Irrigator | July 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 26 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Duncan-Harris (left) with training facilitator Max Rabbett celebrating at the awards night. Picture supplied
Benjamin Duncan-Harris (left) with training facilitator Max Rabbett celebrating at the awards night. Picture supplied

YEARS of hard work and dedication has translated into a special award nomination for a GetSet member.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.