YEARS of hard work and dedication has translated into a special award nomination for a GetSet member.
Benjamin Duncan-Harris has been with the organisation for the past two years, while also completing his Certificate III in Business Administration through host employer Murrin Bridge Local Aboriginal Lands Council.
Recently, GetSet's Frank Valenzisi and Paul Burley travelled to Bathurst to attend the NSW Regional Training Awards with Mr Duncan-Harris, who had been nominated for an award.
Mr Duncan-Harris started his traineeship in mid-February 2022 and managed to finish with early completion just before the awards date, in mid-May this year.
His training was all supplied through Sureway Skills Training.
Training facilitator, Max Rabbett, provided Mr Duncan-Harris with booklet modules to study from and all of his assessments were completed online, allowing the flexible learning required to work full-time.
Mr Rabbett said Mr Duncan-Harris for his hard work and commitment to his studies.
"Benjamin applied himself 100 per cent to everything he did," Mr Rabbett said.
"He worked hard on all his assessments, making each one entirely his own, and kept contact with me at Sureway and GetSet to ask any questions he had while keeping on track.
"He took such great care in his work and his commitment to study, which is the reason why he was nominated for the award."
Mr Duncan-Harris' diligence paid off, not only securing his Certificate III in Business Administration in record time, but he is now moving on to complete his Diploma in Business Administration to continue upskilling and improving his knowledge.
At the award ceremony in Bathurst, Mr Duncan-Harris was selected as a finalist for Indigenous Trainee of the Year for 2023.
He was one of five finalists chosen from a large pool of nominated Indigenous trainees for Western NSW.
"This is a huge achievement and the team at Sureway and GetSet are both so proud of the dedication and hard work that Benjamin has showed during his time completing his traineeship," a GetSet spokesman said.
"Seeing young adults succeed in their chosen profession and gain their qualifications is why the team at GetSet do what they do.
"Supporting Benjamin on his journey was a pleasure and being present while he received recognition was a great moment for all involved.
"You have an amazingly bright future ahead of you as you continue to work through your diploma."
