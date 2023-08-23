The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Leeton's Equiste Training and My Plan Connect have teamed up following the 2023 Leeton Business Awards

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 23 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Venamore, Kylie Tysoe, Sarah-Jane Turek, Manuela Gatt and Holly Cassapi. Picture by Talia Pattison
Sarah Venamore, Kylie Tysoe, Sarah-Jane Turek, Manuela Gatt and Holly Cassapi. Picture by Talia Pattison

A SPECIAL connection has been forged between two Leeton businesses that came about thanks to a glittering occasion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.