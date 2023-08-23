A SPECIAL connection has been forged between two Leeton businesses that came about thanks to a glittering occasion.
Equiste Training and My Plan Connect have joined up for a special project after first meeting at the Leeton Business Awards in July.
At those awards Equiste won the Excellence in Micro Business, with My Plan Connect presenter for that category.
It was then the two organisations got to talking, according to Equiste owner Sarah Venamore.
What's grown from the night is the start of a program for participants with My Plan Connect being given the opportunity to head out to the Equiste property to enjoy time with horses, fresh air and peace and quiet.
"So far we have had (My Plan Connect participant) Kylie (Tysoe) coming to us where she is doing some grooming with one of our horses and donkey and she's also been doing some riding lessons," Ms Venamore said.
"That's how we will run it, we'll do some grooming and lessons.
"Working with horses has so many benefits. They are an excellent therapy animal and it's something people of all abilities and ages can benefit from.
"There's big mental health benefits."
At the moment this is a weekly initiative and as it starts to grow more participants will able to take in the experience.
"It's been great so far," Ms Tysoe said.
"I love horses, I've been brought up around horses. I love being around them."
My Plan Connect's Manuela Gatt said it was exciting to see what started as a conversation grow into a fully-fledged connection between the two organisations.
"We're all really excited by it," she said.
"It's all about social inclusion as well. We're coming out with our participants too, so it's nice for us too."
Ms Venamore said the ties between the two organisations was better than winning any award.
"It was fantastic to win the award, but for this to happen, it's just amazing," she said.
