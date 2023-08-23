Every month The Irrigator and GetSet are teaming up to showcase an apprentice or trainee achieving great things in their workspace.
This month the spotlight is on Jack Dolphin.
Jack is a first year automotive light vehicle apprentice, hosted by Aylett Automotives in Leeton. Jack started with GetSet in February and has not missed a day yet of his new apprenticeship and career.
He does all his training through TAFE in Griffith as a block release.
This means every month for a block of days he attends TAFE and the rest of the month he learns on the job with Aylett's fantastic mechanics.
"(I have) always enjoyed tinkering with cars and had always helped my father with them since I was little," Jack said.
"So, the decision to enter an apprenticeship as a mechanic was an obvious choice."
Jack already knew he enjoyed the trade and would be happy learning more about something he has had a passion for throughout his formative years.
Jack said he loves working with tools and learning how engines work, but is also finding he enjoys the learning environment that TAFE provides.
He said there were many opportunities to speak to other young mechanics and learn from TAFE's knowledgeable teachers.
Jack was already well equipped for what he would encounter on the job thanks to his experience with his father, but found the difference between Australian vehicles and European cars added an unexpected, but welcome learning opportunity for him to add to his skills and knowledge.
According to him, no day on the job is ever the same.
When asked if he would recommend GetSet to others Jack said he certainly would.
"They have been a great support," he said.
With onsite visits to make sure everyone is doing well, support for both Jack and his host employer, the GetSet team has all of the bases covered.
Jack's only recommendation to others looking at apprenticeships upon leaving school is to "contact GetSet and get started now".
Even if nothing is currently available, the team will have you in mind when opportunities arise or will help make an opportunity with their contacts to help get an apprentice or trainee started as soon as possible. GetSet makes the process easy.
