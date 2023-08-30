The Irrigator
NAIDOC Week celebrations are back on after originally being postponed in 2023

By Talia Pattison
August 30 2023 - 2:00pm
Ty Osmond-Davy, Tateum Ingram and Brodie Davy hand out t-shirts at event in 2022. Picture by Talia Pattison
NAIDOC Week itself might have already been and gone, but who doesn't love the chance to celebrate even if it is a little later than usual?

Talia Pattison

Journalist

