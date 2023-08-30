NAIDOC Week itself might have already been and gone, but who doesn't love the chance to celebrate even if it is a little later than usual?
Leeton's typical NAIDOC Week family fun day was postponed in July, but a new date is now set in stone to ensure this important milestone of every calendar year can still be marked.
NAIDOC Week is a chance to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
It is also an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and participate in celebrations of the oldest, continuous living cultures on earth.
The family fun day, which will now be held on Thursday, September 28, aims to do just that.
The event is for all of the community to attend and take part in at Gossamer Park and will include a welcome to country, free barbecue lunch, didgeridoo performances and the Parkview Public School Wiradjuri dance group will also bring the moves.
There will also be a petting zoo, face painting and craft activities, free hot doughnuts and coffee, the Lions train and jumping castle, Leeton Fire and Rescue will have their truck there and Leeton library staff will bring stories to life.
Adding to this will be various stalls, giveaways and the opportunity to access or learn more about different services available in the community.
Leeton and District Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive officer Karen Davy said it was important to celebrate NAIDOC Week each year.
"That's what I love about it, is seeing everyone enjoying themselves as a community and having fun," she said.
"That's what it is all about. Leeton is an outreach town, so there will be service providers there on the day where people can find out information.
"It's something for everyone to enjoy and to celebrate our culture."
The event will be held in Gossamer Park on Thursday, September 28 from 11am. In the case of inclement weather, it will be moved to the Leeton Indoor Stadium.
