The Leeton Greens have defended their Group 20 League Tag title after ending the Mallee Chicks quest to finish the 2023 season undefeated with a 16-12 win at Solar Mad Stadium.
The West Wyalong side made a strong start to the game and was able to get the first points of the afternoon after a try to Kady Amarant after six minutes.
Somewhat against the run of play, Leeton was able to hit back as, after racing up in the line, Taylah Axtill was able to pull off and intercept and win the footrace to level the scores at 6-all.
In the final minute of the first half, the Greens were able to hit the front as Jamie Taylor took advantage of the West Wyalong defence standing off and ran into a gap to see Leeton take 10-6 lead into the interval.
Five minutes into the second half, Leeton were able to extend their lead further as after Elli Gill made a break down the southern touchline, she sent Axtill through for her second try of the afternoon.
Heading into the final two minutes, West Wyalong were able to give themselves a sniff of getting back into the game when Charlee Jones found her way over, but the Greens were able to hold on to pick up a four-point win.
Having come the closest to beating the Mallee Chicks in the regular season, coach Jade Butler had full belief that his side would be able to get it done.
"I told them in the sheds, and I have told them all season that we have what was needed to win," he said.
"They dug deep, and we only had three on the bench in a game like this, it's an unreal effort from the girls."
Having battled through conditions that were very warm, Butler said his side's fitness really shone through, especially with only three players on the bench.
"The whole year, we haven't had many subs, and fitness has been a big thing for us," he said.
"Doing it on the day when it is twice as hot as it has been all year makes it even harder. It comes down to courage from the girls, and it showed how much they wanted it."
In a performance that was instrumental in her side getting the win, Butler was pleased to see Axtill shine on the biggest stage.
"She is a special player, and I have told her that plenty of times before," he said.
"Glad everyone got to see it today."
Despite coming from the losing side, West Wyalong's Ava Lemon came away with the Best on Ground after a strong display at full-back.
