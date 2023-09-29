Leeton's Mitre 10 has had a rough few weeks, with multiple robberies in September alone costing thousands in damages and lost merchandise.
The first incident occurred on September 12, when the store was broken into and a chainsaw was stolen at around 4am.
But that wasn't all the bad news for the store, as at 5am on September 17, a glass door was kicked in and around $3000 of Makita power tools were stolen while replacing the door is expected to cost an additional several thousand dollars.
Store owner Grant Johnson said that it was 'confronting' to have the break-ins happen at his business.
"We're definitely looking at [increased security], changing our security cameras to update those and getting security grills on the rear and front doors. We're going to look a bit like Punchbowl in Sydney with grills on all the windows but for your peace of mind as a business owner, you need to," he said.
"There's been a few incidents over the last few weeks. Not just our business but a few businesses around town ... the police are quite aware of increased activity."
Mr Johnson said that it was strange to see a robbery at that time in the morning, when business owners are starting to get ready to open their stores - with the McDonald's next door already seeing staff come in by 5am.
Mr Johnson said that it would be nice to have 24-hour policing in Leeton, but had been impressed with the response and action from police.
"I'd love to see 24 hour policing in Leeton but they've got their budget. They'd be really understaffed too, I'd imagine. Police acted very quickly, I can't complain about the response from them."
Forensics were unable to find usable prints but police are still investigating the incidents.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Leeton Police Station at 6953 1399 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
