The O'Farrell Cup is set to return for the first time in three seasons with plans in place for the time-honoured competition to be held after Christmas.
Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial have held the cup since 2018, however they haven't needed to actively defend their title since 2021.
But there are plans in place for the competition to resume with Cricket NSW southern and western area manager Luke Olsen in the belief that the O'Farrell Cup would be contested after Christmas this year.
"It'll be an after Christmas competition," Olsen said.
"The Riverina Zone has taken that over officially and at the AGM they did commit to having a post-Christmas competition.
"It'll be challenge again and Cricket Albury-Wodonga hold the O'Farrell Cup, so they'll put up an offer of challenges and whoever challenges it gets to play against Cricket Albury-Wodonga."
The news follows on from the announcement that the Regional Bash T20 cricket competition had undergone a restructure for the 2023-24 season.
The restructure involves a name change to the Country Bash and will see the eight districts compete in a Twenty20 Competition alongside the Cricket NSW Country Championships to be held in Orange in November.
From there, the successful Northern and Southern winners will face off in the Country Bash final which is set to be a curtain raiser for a BBL game at either Giants Stadium or the SCG.
