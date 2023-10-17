The Irrigator

The O'Farrell Cup is set to return for the first time in three seasons

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 17 2023 - 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Scott bowls during an O'Farrell Cup game between Wagga and Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume back in 2021. Picture by Les Smith
Jake Scott bowls during an O'Farrell Cup game between Wagga and Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume back in 2021. Picture by Les Smith

The O'Farrell Cup is set to return for the first time in three seasons with plans in place for the time-honoured competition to be held after Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.