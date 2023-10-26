A report has revealed the region's housing crisis is dissuading essential workers from moving to towns and cities like Griffith and Leeton.
Linking Communities Network CEO Yvonne Wilson says its no surprise though, with her own organisation even struggling to obtain workers amid the housing shortage.
"When we advertise a vacant position, sometimes we get a smattering of people from out of area apply. But when they discover they can't obtain housing, they are having to decline the offer," she said.
"Our outlet is like any other; when hiring staff from out of town, housing is something we have to take into consideration. When we get asked what the rental accommodation market is like, we have to tell them."
The Anglicare Essential Workers report found essential workers, including those in aged care, early childhood and tradesmen, are struggling to find affordable rental properties in the Riverina.
While its been well documented housing affordability in the region is worse than ever for those relying on government support or earning minimum wage, the report shows endlessly rising rents are making it tough for essential workers too.
During a snapshot weekend earlier this year, it was found six of the properties listed as available in the Riverina region were affordable and appropriate for a full-time aged care worker or early childhood educator, while for a full-time construction worker there were just eight.
The report assessed affordability for 16 categories of essential workers including nurses, teachers, firefighters and ambulance officers.
While not for profits like Anglicare and Linking Communities Network continue to provide support for those in need, Mrs Wilson believes the severity of the housing crisis requires meaningful solutions from both local, state and federal governments.
"Housing is a huge problem all over the Riverina, but it's especially bad in this area," Mrs Wilson said.
"Our organisation is seeing a whole range of people who have never accessed our service before.
"If people can't find housing it has a flow on effect for range of issues for community and one of them is the work force. If we can't attract the workforce they will go elsewhere
"It's problematic for everyone; even two income families struggle. And as far as buying, houses never spend much time on the market in Griffith.
"Perhaps the government should be looking at developing land in consultation with council and consulting with the community and agencies like ours. But the bottom line is, there is no easy solution," Mrs Wilson said.
