LEETON'S Caroline Chacksfield has returned to a career she once loved.
Ms Chacksfield has changed careers from a real estate agent to a florist, but it's not a profession that is brand new to her.
After buying what was formerly known as Arbour and Ivy in Leeton, Ms Chacksfield has transformed the business space to be open, welcoming and warm.
As well as the new lease of life for the Pine Avenue shopfront, it also has a new name - Olive and Thistle.
"I was in real estate for seven years ... I did floristry years ago with a friend in Forbes," Ms Chacksfield said.
"I wanted to make this space here inviting and warm for when someone comes in, especially if they are planning something like a wedding or a funeral.
"Those occasions are very special ... this business can go from happy moments to sad moments, but I want to make sure people feel comfortable coming in, that's really important to me."
Among the changes has been the removal of homeware items that had been for sale at the location in the past.
Ms Chacksfield believes there are already plenty of businesses selling these products and doesn't want to encroach on their space.
She said when customers request a balloon, candle or something similar to go with their flower purchase, she can easily source those from local businesses in the main street.
Sourcing her flowers locally is also something that Ms Chacksfield sees as hugely-important.
"I want to make flowers affordable to everybody as well," she said.
"Supporting local growers is what we are doing here too. Supporting local businesses is so important. We've had really great support and feedback from the community since the changeover and renovations, it's been amazing."
Olive and Thistle delivers throughout Leeton and the wider area and is open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm and on Saturday from 8.30pm until around lunchtime.
Residents can find the business on social media, while its website can be found at www.oliveandthistle.com.au.
