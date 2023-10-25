A MAN has been arrested in relation to alleged property offences in Leeton and Narrandera.
On Friday, October 20 police conducted a search warrant in Narrandera where a man was arrested as a result.
Police said a search of a house had them locate a number of items that were linked to several alleged offences in the two towns.
The man was charged with property offences that relate to incidents, including at commercial businesses in Leeton.
They include the Golden Apple IGA Supa Store, Leeton Mitre 10, Leeton Auto Gear, Eurells and a private residence.
The man is now before the courts.
Meanwhile, police also started investigations into an alleged break and enter at a home in Leeton, which occurred on October 19.
A man was later arrested and charged with the alleged stolen items also recovered as a result.
