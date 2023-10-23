LEETON'S community op shop is typically a hive of activity every day, with volunteers critical in helping the wheels keep turning.
The Leeton Community Op Shop is on the lookout for more volunteers to help keep everything running smoothly across a whole range of tasks and activities.
Leeton Community Care Development manager Kim Teerman said volunteers were vital in keeping the organisation operational.
However, she said there were also many benefits to being a volunteer at the op shop.
"There is a role here for everyone no matter their skills or experience," she said.
"If people aren't comfortable being in front of customers, we have activities they can be doing down the back and we will always provide the appropriate training.
"This is a good place to start out. Maybe someone who is wanting to re-enter the workforce but is a bit anxious. This is the place to come to gain some skills.
"Other roles can be sorting, working your way up to working on the floor. There's a variety of tasks."
Other roles include helping to put together food hampers for those who need them, assisting in the kitchen, driving the delivery truck and more.
Volunteers can be of any age, including students after school.
"It's a good place to grow, a safe environment and somewhere to meet new people," Ms Teerman said.
"Volunteers are extremely vital to the store.
"We couldn't do what we do without them.
"We also do work for development orders, so people can pay off their fines, we do correction orders so people can do their community services hours through here.
"We're also involved with a lot of other community groups as well."
The op shop is open every day during the week from 9am to 5pm, as well as Saturday mornings until lunch time. For those interested in becoming a volunteer, it's easy to do so.
Simply send the Leeton Community Care Development Inc. Leeton Community Op Shop Facebook page a message or head in store during opening hours to find out more information.
