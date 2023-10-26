LEETON is home to a new group of state champions after an Aussie Rules side from St Francis College took out the AFL Junior State Titles.
The school's under 15s boys team rose to the very top of the competition after first taking out victory in the MIA regional final where they defeated a formidable Kildare Catholic College.
This meant the side was then off to contest the Junior State Finals, which consisted of three pool games before qualifying for the state final.
In the opening match of the championships, St Francis faced off with North Coast champions, St Peter's Catholic College from Tuggerah. Despite the windy conditions, SFC showcased their mettle, dominating the game with a resounding 37-8 victory.
Carter McFayden dominated, also kicking two goals, while Vula Wate, Ethan McDonald and Isaac Conlan kicked remarkable goals in the tricky breeze. Jaxon Steele, Fletcher Robertson and Dallas Hickey also played well.
In the second game, St Francis locked horns with the Sydney champions, St Ignatius Riverview.
The Leeton side again triumphed in convincing style, securing a 49-24 win. Cruz Dale, Jez Lashbrook, Eddie Morschel, Stefan Guidolin, Darcy Mimmo and Kayden Crockford all played well. Isaac Conlan and Logan Newman also played pivotal roles.
South Coast champions, St John's Nowra, were next up for St Francis with the Leeton side pummelling their opposition in the 65-6 win.
Elliot Clayton's remarkable return from a broken leg, culminating in his first goal in five months, was nothing short of miraculous. Darcy and Eddie continued to shine, while Vula, Ethan and Cooper Jones also contributed. The highlight of the day was Cooper Jones' monumental goal from 45-metres out.
After conquering all pool games with unmatched prowess, St Francis marched on to the NSW state final, determined to make amends for their previous year's loss to fierce rivals Xavier College Albury.
Their mantra was "redemption".
The game was marked by intense physicality and relentless defence, with Nicholas Cooper's monumental tackle setting the tone. Fletcher Robertson emerged as an impassable wall in the backline, aided by the brilliant Jaxon Steele and Jai Kenny.
The game played out mostly on the western wing, as a ferocious gale dominated the proceedings. SFC, refusing to leave anything to chance, employed unconventional tactics to secure their lead, pushing players behind the ball and using old-school methods to maintain possession.
Xavier College staged a late comeback, scoring a goal with a mere 20 seconds left, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish, but it was St Francis who picked up the victory by a single point to be crowned the state champions.
"St Francis emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins, a one-point thriller that will be remembered for generations," College teacher and coach Travis Doyle said.
"The crowning achievement was the culmination of months of relentless effort, unwavering dedication and a hunger for redemption."
Doyle paid tribute to all of the players who made up the team, saying it was a huge effort from all involved to achieve what they did in 2023.
