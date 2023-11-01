A DRIVER has been arrested and charged with drink driving in Leeton.
The man, 53, was driving Brobenah Road about 7.55am on Thursday, October 26 when he was stopped by police for a roadside breath test.
This returned a positive result of 0.063 and the driver was charged with low-range drink driving in Leeton.
Leading into the summer months, Leeton police have reminded motorists they will be out and about conducting roadside breath tests and drink driving would not be tolerated.
It comes as a recent NRMA report that 12 per cent of people surveyed had driven while over the limit, and a further 17 per cent did so while "possibly" over the limit.
Almost one-third of respondents admitted they had driven the day after drinking while possibly still over the limit.
Last year, 36 people lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes on NSW roads.
