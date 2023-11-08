LEETON mum Kirstie Craker was overcome with emotion when detailing how a huge gesture will transform her family's life.
Ms Craker's son Mason Watts, 11, has a condition called hydrocephalus and his young life has been full of many scary health battles.
As he is wheelchair bound, having a vehicle properly equipped for his needs is extremely expensive.
Throughout his years, Ms Craker has had to transfer Mason to a vehicle herself by lifting him out of his chair.
As he has grown older and bigger, this has now become near impossible.
Ms Craker decided to look into options to help.
She researched second-hand vehicles, but with the added cost of the necessary modifications, the cost soon blew out.
"Through everything Mason has been through, I have never reached out for help," she said.
"He has had six brain surgeries, up and down to Sydney so many times.
"I just thought, 'this is it, this is our time'. He's missing out."
So, Ms Craker decided to touch base with various charities to see if they could provide help.
One of those was Make Me Mobile, which is based in Albury.
After speaking to the organisation and applying, Ms Craker recently found out the charity was on board and a brand new vehicle with all of the required modifications will soon be hers to keep.
"We had to go somewhere in the school holidays and I felt so bad because here I am driving the car we currently have and we had to drive past him on our way out ... as a mum that hurts," Ms Craker recalled.
"It's moments like that which really get to me. I wanted to be proactive.
"This is so life changing for us, I can't believe it.
"Mason will be able to join in activities with us now, he will be able to come to the shops, just go for a drive, things we all take for granted.
"We've never even had a family holiday, so having this vehicle will give us so much more freedom.
"We'll be able to get Mason in and out of the car easier, it will be amazing for him. He loves being in the car and driving around.
"It's going to completely change everything for us."
Ms Craker now wants to do something to help the charity itself as a way to say thank you.
She is hoping to get the Leeton shire community on board to either donate money to the charity via donation tins that will be placed around town or when recycling cans and bottles at Leeton's Return and Earn facility, they can direct their proceeds to the Make Me Mobile charity through the simple touch of a button.
"This charity is changing our lives and I know they can change so many others, that's why I want to help give back," Ms Craker said.
Residents can also donate online at https://www.makememobile.org/.
