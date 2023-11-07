THIS year has been one to go down in the memory books for Leeton's Ua Ravu.
Not only was it the year she made her debut for Canberra Raiders in the NRLW, Ravu was again selected to represent with the Papua New Guinea Orchids team.
After her move to Canberra earlier in 2023, Ravu got to work with the Raiders before making her debut with them in round four on August 12 against St George Illawarra.
"It was pretty cool to make my debut ... it was something I was looking forward to for a very long time," Ravu said.
"I only came on in the last few minutes in extra time, our hooker went down, so I was brought in, we won as well, so it was great.
"I played two games in the NRLW. We were really close to making the semi-finals. Hopefully next year the team can go that one step further."
Ravu is uncertain what the future will hold for her NRLW career, but is hoping to stay with the Raiders for either this competition or the Harvey Norman women's fixture with the club.
"I've learned so much about myself and so much more about the sport as well," Ravu said.
"I'm so grateful for the experience and for being able to learn everything I have.
"It's been amazing. My plan is to stay here in Canberra and play in that Harvey Norman comp, even if I don't get a chance to play in the NRLW. The Harvey Norman comp is really competitive too.
"I want to keep learning and keep progressing."
More recently, Ravu was back on the international stage after she was again selected to play with the PNG Orchids against the Cook Islands.
Ravu represented with the Orchids at the 2021 World Cup, as well as the 2019 World Cup Nines and the nation's two Test matches against England in the same year.
"We played in the Pacific Championships, which was a few weeks ago now in Port Moresby, where we played the one game against Cook Islands and won," Ravu said.
"It was a good experience, we had a week-long camp before the championships, as well as the Prime Minister 13s which was before the camp, so it was good to meet some of the players there as well."
Ravu now plans to keep on track with her fitness and skills leading into pre-season next year.
