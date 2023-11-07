LIKE most 12-year-olds, Piper DeValentin would love to have her own iPhone and, in order to make that happen, she's prepared to go the extra mile.
Piper, along with the help of her mother Jenny Rafferty, has created her own enterprise called "Bin It".
Bin It is an operation manned by Piper where she cleans the large red and yellow garbage bins of residents who task her to do so.
For a small fee, Piper can also clean both the inside and the outside of these bins and she is also on hand to recycle any plastic or glass bottles/cans as part of her service if needed.
Piper is fully supervised throughout and can come to people's homes to complete these chores for a small payment.
"I earn a bit of money because it's not something people usually do or that people like to do themselves," she said.
"We started it not too long ago and it's been pretty busy.
"I do it after school, it usually pretty busy and everyone has been really nice.
"I can do people's inside bins as well."
When undertaking the cleaning of one of the large "outside" garbage bins, Piper said depending on the condition it is in, it will usually take her about 15 minutes to clean out.
"There's been a few ones that have been yuck, but usually it's not too bad," she said.
"I take dishwashing liquid, soap, they have to supply hot water and I bring a bucket, gloves, rubbish bag, broom, dust pan.
"I did some at home before we started and then we put it out to people."
To clean an "inside bin", the cost is $10 for one bin or two for $15.
For the industrial outside bins, the cost is $20 for one or two for $30.
"Some people have said they feel bad and it's not enough, but it's pretty fair I reckon," Piper said.
"It's helping me save up for an iPhone before high school next year.
"I think it's a pretty good way to earn money, I might even keep doing it even when I have saved up enough money for a phone.
The best way to get in touch with Piper and Bin It is to message Ms Rafferty on Facebook to organise a time under her private page under her name - Jenny Rafferty.
"It's definitely teaching her the value of the dollar and saving money," Ms Rafferty said.
"I'm really proud of her for giving it a go and we want to thank everyone for their support so far."
To recognise her efforts, Glow Roller Disco has given Piper free skating lessons for this term.
"Each term we will be choosing an awesome kid to get free lessons for a term (valued at $150)," Glow owner Briana Bryon said.
