Domestic violence rates in the MIA remain alarmingly high, as refuges and support services contend with rising demand and limited resources.
As we approach Christmas, the pressure of the holiday period is historically likely to lead to an increase in domestic violence - amplified this year by the ever-increasing cost of living and additional financial burdens.
Deputy CEO of the Linking Communities Network Kirrilly Salvestro said that the numbers of domestic violence and abuse weren't decreasing, and that their new refuge currently in construction 'couldn't come soon enough.'
"Unfortunately, domestic violence just doesn't appear to be decreasing in our area," she said.
"Every service that deals with domestic violence at LCN is at capacity. Our women's refuge is always full, our new refuge can't come soon enough."
Modern abuse often takes the form of coercion and control rather than traditional violence, with abusers taking advantage of technological advances to monitor and manipulate.
"People are getting more sophisticated with that, in terms of tracking devices and monitoring devices ... often a perpetrator has access to someone's emails and deletes them," Ms Salvestro said.
Ms Salvestro said that any real solution needed to be cultural and widespread, with Australians each taking up the difficult conversations and standing up against domestic violence.
"The community needs to be not afraid to have conversations with people if something's not right. It's everybody's business to make sure the whole community is safe," she said.
"As a whole society, we need to look at early intervention. We have kids at school who live with violence at home - we need strategies for them as well because a lot of kids see domestic violence as normal."
Griffith is part of a special pilot program with the NSW Police Force and the Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Services (WDVCAS), where a WDVCAS team member is on duty at Griffith Police Station on a daily basis to support victims of domestic and family violence or to seek advice in this area.
Community members from across the MIA have been encouraged to visit the station if they need support and access to this service will be provided.
She urged people to stand up and break out of their comfort zones, addressing the issues when red flags begin to show rather than turning away.
"The community can help us by having tough conversations, but nobody wants to get out of their comfort zone."
In the meantime however, Ms Salvestro added that LCN is always accepting donations of clothes, toiletries and other necessities to ease the pressure on those escaping domestic violence.
"It's the feelings of low self-esteem when people come in that are hard to get out of. If you have to ask for tampons and deodorant, that's really degrading for a lot of people."
Ms Salvestro assured all that despite the pressures on LCN's capacity, they would never turn anyone in need away.
"There's always an option for assistance."
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. Linking Communities Network is available at 6964 4804.
In an emergency, call 000.
