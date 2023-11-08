A PIECE of Leeton's history has been given a safe haven for future generations to admire.
The famed Mrs Harrison's Bakers Cart, which was completely rebuilt and restored by Leeton Men's Shed members around a decade ago, has been given a new home at the Yanco Powerhouse Museum.
The cart was painstakingly restored to its former glory by men's shed members 10 years ago.
It has made several public appearances since then, including for many community events.
It's home up until now was in a special shed at the Men's Shed headquarters on Brobenah Road and, while this protected the cart from the elements, it did mean it wasn't on show for all to enjoy.
The cart was well known during its day, delivering loaves of bread and the like, but before it was taken on as a project by the Men's Shed it was in pieces on a property.
Restoration was carried out by members of the shed over a two-year period, some 800 hours of work was undertaken.
The turntable and chassis were broken and needed to be remade, while the body also needed repairs.
It was used in the 1950 and 1960s for bread runs around Leeton.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Now, it has a permanent home at the Yanco Powerhouse Museum where visitors and residents can take a look at it and view the craftsmanship that brought it back to life.
Lindsay Marsh from the Leeton Men's Shed was pleased the cart now had a home where it could be admired.
"It wasn't being seen in the garage/shed we had here for it, so our members approached the museum and it went from there," he said.
"It's on display there now, so it's great that people will be able to see it.
"A lot of work went into it by the members, they did a fantastic job. It was in bits and pieces and it's just amazing."
Yanco Powerhouse Museum president Chris Dalitz was on hand to receive the cart after museum volunteers cleared space for the cart's new home.
He was thrilled the museum could give the cart a special place to add to the many other historical items housed at the facility in Yanco.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.