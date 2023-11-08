Missing Narrandera woman found

A missing Narrandera woman has been found safe and sound. after a search.
An 84-year-old woman was reported missing at 9.30pm on November 8, after being last seen on Irrigation Way.
When the woman could not be found, the Murrumbidgee Police District commenced searching including a geo-targeted message and appeal to the community for information.
The elderly woman suffered from dementia, causing serious concerns about her welfare however at 6am on November 9, the woman was found - safe and sound in Narrandera.
Police added thanks to the public for their assistance in locating the woman.
Police are still appealing for information on the location of Janet Mu Misa, a 17-year-old girl from Griffith.
Miss Mu Misa was reported missing on October 26 and was last seen on October 14 leaving a home on Doherty Place in Griffith.
Police and family hold serious concerns.
Information can be reported to Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
