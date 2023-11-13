The Irrigator
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

2023 Leeton Outback Band Spectacular brings Mountford Park, Leeton Soldiers Club to life

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated November 13 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Organisers and attendees are still cheering following another impressive display of music in the annual Leeton Outback Band Spectacular held at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.