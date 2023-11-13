Organisers and attendees are still cheering following another impressive display of music in the annual Leeton Outback Band Spectacular held at the weekend.
Commencing in Mountford Park to coincide with market displays, the heat didn't keep residents from coming out to enjoy the sights and sounds on offer.
But it was the major concert held at the Leeton Soldiers Club in the evening that really blew spectators away, with around 130 musicians playing who, at one point, all shared the stage in a spectacular encore.
Event organiser Ruth Tait said she was ecstatic with how everything came together.
"It was so much more than I anticipated and was absolutely brilliant," Ms Tait said.
"The highlight was undoubtedly the concert, which had a wide selection of styles - everything from jazz to pop.
"The mass band played mostly Australian pieces but also had a medley of music called 'space and beyond' that was so powerful people said they could feel the thrums and vibrations under their seats.
"Another highlight was having internationally recognised and acclaimed composer Ralph Hultgren in attendance. He said he and his wife had the most incredible weekend in Leeton and just loved the event."
READ MORE
Bands came from as far as Sydney, Victoria and the South Coast for this years spectacle.
"The friendships of the musicians between city and country seems to be strengthening with each year," Ms Tait said.
"It's one of those events where you really have to take the time to experience it in order to appreciate it. I'm adamant everyone got something out of it."
Sydney's Stephen O' Doherty - from the Golden Kangaroo band - said he has been attending the annual fixture for 11 years and called this one a stand-out.
"When Ruth started it, the goal was to help local bands grow. It has certainly achieved that and more," he said.
"I think it's going to encourage future musicians to write and compose, specifically with the spectacular in mind.
"Seeing young people being mentored by renowned names in the industry is a great thing that encourages and influences youngsters to keep playing and performing," Mr O' Doherty said.
