An industrial extraction fan caught alight at Leeton Police Station on November 10, with Fire and Rescue responding to their partners in the emergency services.
Passersby alerted police to a fire on the roof after noticing smoke, and with fires known to easily escape their cuffs, police contacted Leeton's Fire and Rescue Station 360. In addition, NSW Ambulance and Narrandera Fire and Rescue both responded to the scene to provide support.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police were already on scene.
Crews gained access to the roof and quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread or cause additional damage to the building.
Meanwhile, police are investigating the theft of around 1500 litres of diesel from a property on Cudgel Road.
Diesel was stolen from an overhead tank at some point between 6pm and 10pm on November 5.
Police urged landholders to ensure fuel tanks were locked tight.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.