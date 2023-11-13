The Irrigator
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Leeton Fire and Rescue responded to a fire atop Leeton Police Station after an extraction fan caught alight

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 13 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 2:24pm
Fire and Rescue Station 360 responded to Leeton Police Station after an extraction fan caught alight. Picture supplied.
An industrial extraction fan caught alight at Leeton Police Station on November 10, with Fire and Rescue responding to their partners in the emergency services.

