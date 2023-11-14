LEETON'S Remembrance Day service in 2023 had many special touches in 2023.
While always a poignant service, this year's commemoration fell on the same weekend as the Leeton Outback Band Spectacular, meaning several top-class bands such as the Golden Kangaroos and the Australian Army Kapooka Army Band were able to participate.
The bands participated in a march down Pine Avenue to the cenotaph, while the Leeton 223 Army Cadet Unit provided the Catafalque Party.
The Australian Army Band Kapooka provided musical hymns and their bugler sounded the Last Post.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Leeton's Fire and Rescue sounded the town siren for a minute's silence at 11am.
Wreaths were also laid, with the ceremony including Ross Beecham reciting In Flanders Field and John Power spoke of the former Prime Minister John Howard's speech at the National Remembrance Day Service in Canberra.
Leeton RSL Sub-branch president Luke Mahalm led the commemorations and was pleased to see a solid turnout.
"The community spirit was on show ... with everyone going on in the world at the moment, I think it showed the freedom we are lucky enough to have," he said.
"It's definitely important we keep marking Remembrance Day every year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.