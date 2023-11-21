CAN you hear that?
It is the distant sound of Santa's sleigh bells ringing, the busy rehearsals of Christmas carols by students from across Leeton shire and the joyous magic of the hustle and bustle of the festive season.
This can all only mean one thing - it's Light Up Leeton time once again.
The Light Up Leeton Christmas Carnival and Concert will be held on Sunday, December 3 and it is being heralded as one residents of all ages cannot miss.
The carnival and concert has become ingrained in the Leeton shire community, a rite of passage no matter one's age, background or whether or not they have lived in the town their whole life or are a new resident.
The Rotary hams carnival will officially kick the afternoon off alongside stalls from a whole host of community organisations, sporting groups and charities, who will be selling delicious bites to eat, items for sale and much more.
All of the proceeds go directly to these groups to assist in the work they do within the Leeton shire community.
This facet of the event is something that sets it apart from others, according to Leeton Shire Council events officer Fran Macdonald.
She also thanked the many sponsors who have come on board again to help ensure the event can go ahead in 2023.
"The concert is always a huge drawcard ... there's always so much participation from everyone," Mrs Macdonald said.
"You can come along and be as involved as you want to be. You can have dinner, support the stalls or just come along and watch the concert.
"it's an event for everyone of all ages." School groups, community choirs, multicultural groups and more will all be bringing the festive cheer to the Mountford Park stage during the event.
Many have spent hours upon hours rehearsing, which many special touches part of their performances.
On dark, as tradition states, many will jump in their cars and travel around town looking at the homes that have been lit up for Christmas.
Prizes are again on offer in 2023 across a variety of categories, with a Leeton gift card on offer in each section for the winner - perfect for this time of year.
Homes will need to be registered at lightupleeton.org in order to have judges assess their creations, but to also show the community where their property can be found.
Even basic lights along a home's gutter is encouraged to really sprinkle the magic of Christmas across town.
Light Up Leeton kicks off at 4pm on December 3, going through until around 9pm in Mountford Park. Santa and special guests will make their arrival at 6pm.
