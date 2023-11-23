The Irrigator
Home/News/History

History tales with Tony Reneker from the Leeton Family and Local History Society

By Tony Reneker
Updated November 24 2023 - 9:47am, first published November 23 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hector McPherson Waring and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Davis (back middle on their wedding day) Sidney Davis (back) in either Narrandera or Leeton. Photographer unknown. Image courtesy of Ancestry shared by amb11 on March, 20 2017.
Hector McPherson Waring and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Davis (back middle on their wedding day) Sidney Davis (back) in either Narrandera or Leeton. Photographer unknown. Image courtesy of Ancestry shared by amb11 on March, 20 2017.

If you are a bit like me, you might often drive or walk past landmarks such as parks, without really taking notice of them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.