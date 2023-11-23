THE Leeton Men's Shed is not just a treasure trove of talented residents, but also the items they restore or create.
With that in mind, the shed will be holding a garage sale and open day on Saturday, November 25 and the whole community is invited to participate.
The shed has been a mainstay community operation in Leeton shire for many years now and, over that time, it has collected a number of items.
These may have been donated for restoration or created by the members themselves.
Over the years, some of these pieces have started to gather in numbers, so members decided the time was right to throw open the doors for their first ever garage sale.
The idea will be for people to pop by the Brobenah Road facility, which is located between the dog park and Leeton Tourist Supermarket, and pick up a bargain.
"We've also decided to hold an open day at the same time as we are still looking for new members," shed member Lindsay Marsh said.
"People can come in and take a look inside the shed, ask questions and hopefully also pick up a bargain or two as well."
READ MORE:
A huge range of items are on offer, including a range of chairs, small tables, wooden toys, a small barbecue perfect for camping at the river, storage, shelving and many more.
"We won't be putting prices on things, reasonable offers will be accepted," Mr Marsh said.
The event starts at 10am on Saturday, November 25. A free barbecue will also be held.
Purchases will be cash only, no EFTPOS facilities will be available.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.