GRALEE School students have taken their talents all the way to the state level.
The school recently had a team compete at Senior State Ten Pin Bowling Finals in Sydney.
Darcy Mullenger, Sonny Bradshaw, Jackson Uren and Logan Messom took to the bowling rinks to compete, with Nicholas Cristofaro also attending as the spare bowler in case of illness.
The team represented with great distinction throughout the competition and came away with a 13th place finish out of 29 other teams from schools across the state.
Logan was the team's highest points scorer throughout the competition, which featured plenty of fun moments and top team work among the side.
The team also caught the attention of Leeton Shire Council after applying for a rapid assistance grant.
Council donated $1000 to the school, which helped to cover accommodation and food costs throughout the trip.
Councillor Paul Smith said to participate in representative sport, especially at a state level, was a top opportunity for the Gralee students and their families.
"It's really quite remarkable what they have achieved and should inspire us all that with the right support network, plenty of belief and perseverance, every individual can achieve greatness," councillor Smith said.
Council's Community Grants Program includes a "quick response" grant category, which aims to support activities that arise unexpectedly, with limited notice, outside the window of the twice-yearly community grants scheme.
