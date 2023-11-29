WITH their bright yellow and gold costumes, it is easy to see how Gralee School students came to be among the stars of this year's Schools Spectacular extravaganza.
Demi Wood, Gemma Royes, Vince Paclibare and Hannah Anderson-Marshall successfully auditioned to be part of this year's week-long event in Sydney.
The four travelled with staff from Gralee School where they spent the week among thousands of other students from across the state rehearsing for the live shows.
Huge audiences turned out and the four from Gralee School took it in their stride, spreading their literal wings that were part of their costumes and shining bright like the stars they are on the stage.
Gralee School principal Carly Rae was on hand with the students throughout the week and said she couldn't be more proud of each of the students, whose dance moves will be remembered for a long time to come.
"We sent an audition in for the D'Arts section and we were successful in having four dancers be part of it," Mrs Rae said.
"All of our rehearsals were done via zoom and then we'd work on it ourselves as well.
"The students put in a lot of hard work. We did all of that and then we got there and we were put in a different section.
"But the good news was, the kids ended up being the featured a bit more so they had wings to wear with their costumes and Hannah was placed around a parachute in the middle (of the stage). They all did so well to adapt.
"It's really fantastic because when it's on TV on December 9 at 7pm on Channel 7, you'll be able to see our kids because they are directly behind the featured singers."
There was plenty of excitement throughout the week, with the students enjoying meeting others from schools right across the state.
It was also a special year to be involved, with Schools Spectacular celebrating its 40th anniversary.
"It was a huge audience ... there's also 5500 kids involved, so just by being back stage it's a good chance for them to socialise," Mrs Rae said.
"They meet new friends and get to hang out with kids that are their peers. They loved performing, there's always some anxiety, but they got up there and did such a fantastic job."
