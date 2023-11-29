After a couple of years of absence from Leeton, junior cricket is enjoying a strong return to the town.
Leeton Cricket aimed to get a Master Blaster program started and has also been able to nominate a side for the Milliken Shield after combining with Ardlethan/Barellan.
The junior program has exceeded all expectations, according to Leeton Cricket's Frank Iannelli.
"It has exceeded expectations, to be honest, but we have been really happy with how its going," he said.
" Initially, when we wanted to get it going again, there was a lot of people wanting to help out, and there was some genuine excitement about having junior cricket back in the town.
"We have about 50 kids registered, and then there are some siblings that have joined in and shown interest. Not only the interest from the kids but also from the parents and others who have jumped in and volunteered to help out."
Meanwhile, after a number of years without a junior representative side, the entry in the the Murrumbidgee Cricket Council competition is a positive side for the town.
The Milliken Shield, coached by Scott McDonald, has been able to make a strong start to the season with a win, tie and loss in their first three games.
"We have had some pretty strong numbers," he said.
"We have five from the Barellan Association and 12 from the Leeton Association. We had a lot of interest, and we have been able to put together a pretty strong squad."
The side will look to pick up their second win of the season when they take on Lake Cargelligo on Sunday.
