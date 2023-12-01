THIRTEEN years of education culminated in a night of celebration, wistful memories being recalled and an air of excitement for the future for Leeton High School students.
The year 12 graduating class of 2023 celebrated the end of their school careers at a graduation evening in Leeton recently.
Leeton High School principal Meagan Crelley said the occasion was another milestone ticked off in the young students' lives.
"This amazing group has earned tremendous achievements across academic, sporting and the creative and performance arts while at Leeton High School and they have been fantastic role models in our school community," she said.
"Lifelong friendships have been forged over the years, which will no doubt remain strong long after school and we look forward to hearing of the wonderful achievements of our graduates as they follow their different pathways.
"It has been an absolute pleasure to be part of their journey over the last six years and, on behalf of Leeton high School we wish them all the best for the future and thank all parents, carers and families for their support.
"We will certainly miss this fantastic group of young people."
The year 12 group is now eagerly awaiting their Higher School Certificate exam results, which are now just days away.
HSC results will be released on December 14, with students encouraged to remember opportunities of all kinds are ahead, no matter their scores.
