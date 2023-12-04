CHRISTMAS Day is typically 24 hours full of fun, laughter and family time, but for some that isn't always the picture being painted.
For that reason, the Leeton Community Christmas Lunch continues to be held every year on December 25, encompassing the real meaning of the festive day in the process.
The lunch is organised by a small group of volunteers who work hard during the year to raise funds to cover the cost of the two-course lunch, which includes all of the trimmings and gifts for all.
Residents, businesses and schools also play a part, donating cash to the lunch for food and gifts as well.
The lunch is aimed at those who have no family in town or who live on their own.
It is a place for people to come together and celebrate, no matter their age, background or circumstance.
Leeton Community Christmas Lunch committee member Fran Artese said her favourite part of the event was seeing the joy on people's faces every December 25.
"That's why we do it ... no one should be alone on Christmas Day, that's who the lunch is for and that's what keeps everyone who volunteers or donates their time every year coming back," she said.
"Everyone should have somewhere to be on Christmas Day. The joy on people's faces is just amazing when they come.
"The food is always delicious, there's gifts for everyone and it really is just such a welcoming atmosphere.
"We wouldn't be able to do it without the support of the community, residents and businesses.
READ MORE:
"People are just so generous and that is something that always amazes me every year."
The committee also has the Buster Ryan Memorial Giving Tree currently up at the Golden Apple, where people can pick a tag and donate a gift, which will then be handed out to sick children in hospital.
RSVPs are now needed for the lunch and can be made by filling out the form on page 2 of this edition.
Cost is gold coin donation.
Volunteers are also needed to help serve on the day. Keep-up-to-date with the lunch by visiting the group's Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.