The Irrigator
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/ads.txt

Australian Deaf Games await Ruby in multiple sports

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 6 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's Ruby Miller has a busy summer coming up as she prepares for the Australian Deaf Games in Newcastle. Picture by Talia Pattison
Leeton's Ruby Miller has a busy summer coming up as she prepares for the Australian Deaf Games in Newcastle. Picture by Talia Pattison

LEETON'S Ruby Miller is adhering to a busy training schedule as she prepares for the Australian Deaf Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help