Groups top Leeton's Australia Day awards in 2023, with Fran Artese and Ruby Miller the achiever and young achiever of the year

By Talia Pattison
January 26 2023 - 2:00pm
This year's Australia Day award winners celebrate their success with mayor Tony Reneker. Picture by Talia Pattison

A PLETHORA of high-achieving residents, groups and events have had their time to shine during Leeton's 2023 Australia Day awards.

