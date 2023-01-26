A PLETHORA of high-achieving residents, groups and events have had their time to shine during Leeton's 2023 Australia Day awards.
With so many worthy nominees, the independent judges had a difficult task in selecting winners in each category.
In 2023, those awards went to:
Ms Artese was an apology for the event, but was recognised for her selfless nature, her willingness to always help people when they need it, her role in the Leeton Community Christmas Lunch and much more.
Her counterpart, Young Achiever of the Year Ruby Miller, was on hand to accept her award, saying it was a proud moment.
"It's a little bit of motivation as well to keep doing what I'm doing," she said.
Ruby's award came after her many years of representing on the sporting field, as well as her community service and academic endeavours.
As she prepares to head into year 10 at Leeton High School, Ruby said the award was a nice way to round out the school holidays.
Meanwhile, representatives from the Leeton SunRice Festival Committee, Leeton Little Athletics Club and Leeton United Football Club were all on hand to receive their respective awards, using the opportunity to call for more volunteers to sign up.
Catherine Tabain from the Leeton Little Athletics Club said the organisation prided itself on being a sporting entity that was inclusive for all.
"We have a fantastic committee, who are down there every Wednesday night for the kids," she said.
"We love seeing kids of all abilities come down and strive to do their best. It's great to see the kids achieving and enjoying their sport."
The award starts off a big year for Leeton United, who will this year mark 100 years of soccer in the shire, on the back of their premiership victory last year and in 2020. "We're really excited by this year," president Rod Harrison said.
"There are a lot of people who do a lot in the background for our club." While there is no Leeton SunRice Festival this year, residents interested in volunteering their time can jump on board now to assist with planning next year's event.
A full report and profile with Leeton shire's newest lifelong citizen to the shire recipient Bill Aliendi will feature online in the Tuesday January 31 edition of The Irrigator and at www.irrigator.com.au on January 27.
