Splashes of colour and tonnes of fun for Gralee's sensory day

SPLASHES of colour, bucketloads of laughter and fun galore were all themes of Gralee School's recent sensory day and fun run.
The event has been running for many years at the school, with Gralee students always anticipating the event as it approaches.
It is a day to have fun, explore new fun activities and join other students from across the shire in having a good time as peers in their own environment.
Gralee School principal Carly Rae explained the idea behind the event.
"Every Leeton school participated with us on the day in some capacity, which was amazing," she said.
"Yanco Agricultural High School kids came out and helped run the day with us, they were awesome.
"We had over 150 people here. Some of our kids don't really participate in cross country events during the year, this is our version of that.
"So this way they are getting physical activity out of the day and they get to enjoy a carnival-type atmosphere and time to hang out with other kids too."
The Rapid Relief Team was also on hand to cook up a delicious lunch and hand out prizes, with the director from the NSW Department of Education also stopping by.
"It was a great day and the kids had a ball ... it's growing bigger every year," Mrs Rae said.
