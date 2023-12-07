The Irrigator
Home/News/National
Photos

Splashes of colour and tonnes of fun for Gralee's sensory day

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 7 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SPLASHES of colour, bucketloads of laughter and fun galore were all themes of Gralee School's recent sensory day and fun run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.