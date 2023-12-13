The Irrigator
Home/ads.txt

Yanco-Wamoon has new coaches, leaders across the board

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 13 2023 - 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NEW team will lead the Yanco-Wamoon Hawks to what they hope will be a successful 2024 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help