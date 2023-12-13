Yanco-Wamoon has new coaches, leaders across the board

A NEW team will lead the Yanco-Wamoon Hawks to what they hope will be a successful 2024 season.
Billy Ingram and Matthew Goodwill have been appointed co-coaches of the first grade side, who will be gunning for a finals appearance in 2024.
Ingram is a stalwart of the club, while Goodwill is originally from the UK, having been with the club for a couple of seasons now.
Meanwhile, Scott Beecham has taken on the role of president for the Hawks.
Other coaching appointments include Tamaki Kohere for reserve grade, marking their return to the competition for the first time since 2021.
Todd Smith will take on the role for the under 18s, while league tag will likely be shared among players with the support of others at the club.
It is also hoped the Hawks will field an under 16s team, making it a full complement of sides for the 2024 Group 20 season.
Players across all grades have also kicked off pre-season training, which is being held weekly up until the Christmas break and will likely resume sometime towards the end of January.
Beecham said new players were always welcome to attend training or those who are wanting to make their return to the sport.
"Numbers have been really good for this time of year," he said.
"The first week was solid, a fair few new faces and we're just hoping to build from there.
"It's all looking positive."
Beecham said having the experience of Ingram and Goodwill at the helm for first grade was a good sign the club was in the right hands.
"Billy wanted to have a go at it as he wanted to get more involved with the club, I think both of them are going to do a great job," he said.
"We're looking at what we can be doing recruitment wise as well."
Pre-season training is held on Friday's at the Yanco Sportsground.
