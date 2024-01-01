Leeton Jockey Club enhancing racing in 80th year of operations

The Leeton Jockey Club is looking forward to a huge year ahead, with a capital works program set to enhance racing at the track and a special milestone to reach.
The club has a successful year of racing in 2023, with the return of marquees following COVID restrictions, over $5000 in fashions on the field prizes and two major building projects underway.
The club held its annual general meeting late last year, with Grant Fitzsimon re-elected as president, vice presidents Garry Schmetzer and Barry Hehir, treasurer John Gavel, public officer Brian Troy, track manager Anthony Axtill and new committee member, publicity officer Kim Woods.
Committee members are Anthony Axtill, Sarina Saffiotti, Graham Gavel, Rob Bourke, Jemma Leeson, Sharon Scali, Greg Clancy and incoming members Stuart White, Graeme Knott, Charles and Therese Corby.
"We had a good-sized crowd in attendance at our 2023 cup day in April, including the return of marquees after previous years of COVID restrictions, the crowd enjoyed the DJ in the afternoon and there was over $5000 in fashions on the field prizes," Mr Fitzsimon said.
"May saw the club receive a picnic meeting, originally set down for Cootamundra, with excellent fields and a large number of amateur jockeys. Our local jockey Breanna Bourke had her first meeting at Leeton. It was a privilege for the club to stand up and take the meeting at short notice."
Mr Fitzsimon said a female jockey room was under construction at the Leeton facility and is due for completion this month.
He said funding of $109,000 had been received from the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund for this project.
This was complemented by a $2000 from round one of Leeton Shire Council's Community Strengthening grants initiative.
The club also received a $30,800 grant from the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund for the demolition of the condemned grandstand estimated to cost a total of $62,000.
Mr Fitzsimon said the club has applied for an extension of the grant due to delays around heritage reports and the engagement of a contractor.
"We have one of the best tracks in the Riverina and these capital infrastructure works will only enhance our ability to attract strong fields and patrons going into the future," he said.
The committee is now planning for the Leeton Cup race day on Saturday, April 20.
"Leeton Jockey Club will be marking 80 years of racing in 2024 and the committee has planning underway to ensure a big day of celebrations involving past and present committee members, trainers, owners, jockeys, sponsors, volunteers and the community to pay tribute to the truly significant contribution the club has made to the local economy across eight decades," Mr Fitzsimon said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.